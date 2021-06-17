Government must reimburse Covid treatment bills of people: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "Help the needy who are struggling to pay hospital bills. Situation has worsened to the extent that many are in misery and unable to pay exorbitant medical bills. Please repay the expenditure for their Covid treatment," KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar requested the government.



Speaking at the food kit distribution program organized by MLA Sowmya Reddy and KPCC Working President Shri Ramalinga Reddy at Jayanagar, he said: "People have pledged their gold for Covid treatment. If the breadwinner of the family dies, how can they pay the hospital bills? The government should help them."

He further added that since this BJP government came to power, people were unable to take proper treatment at hospitals and get medical oxygen or medicine. We have never seen such a bad government. To get rid of this problem, people should unseat government."

He mentioned that he had visited this place four times last year and the Congress legislators of Jayanagar and BTM layout helped nearly 50 thousand families during the pandemic.

Shivakumar said that the costs for these relief support kits are coming from the hard-earned money of these MLAs and no support has been taken from the government. He praised the efforts of the leaders in safeguarding the lives of the needy.

He termed the '100 Not Out' protest by Congress condemning the petrol price hike as not just a party's program but the echo of people's outrage. "Petrol prices have been increased about 47 times this year. Petrol is cheaper in the US today. The price hike has directly influenced price hikes of all essential commodities. On the contrary, people's incomes have been constantly depleting and the government is not addressing to this crisis at all. The government is pickpocketing the masses mercilessly," Shivakumar said.

Responding to internal quarrels in the ruling BJP, he said "This problem is being raised whenever BJP comes to power. They had a similar situation in the past. We have learned from it and we have corrected it," he added.

"I thought Yeddyurappa was a strong leader. But they are very weak in terms of governance. I congratulate Eswarappa who acknowledged the truth about the government's weakness. Whether Congress will use this political situation or not is a different matter. But let them complete their game first," he said.