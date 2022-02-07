Government Of Karnataka Has Launched A Self-Defense Training Programme For 50,000 Female Students

The Karnataka government has developed a self-defense training programme for 50,000 female students in schools and universities called Obavva Art of Self Defense Training.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated the Home Department has been directed to employ Police Training Schools to teach self-defence training to women throughout his speech at the inaugural ceremony of the training programme conducted by the Social Welfare department.

Bommai explained that s elf-defense training for 50,000 girls in Backward Classes and Social Welfare Department hostels is being planned as part of an ambitious initiative. It was appropriately named after Onake Obavva, whose name inspires courage. He added that w omen are held in high regard and hold a prominent position in society. While, the perverts took a cheap approach to them.

He said that to minimize harassment and atrocities against women, numerous laws have been established, programmes have been developed, and dollars have been spent. However, they require self-defense instruction as well. If women are taught self-defense, rogue elements may be taught a lesson.

The chief minister went on to say that the departments of law, education, and the home, as well as society, should collaborate to safeguard women's safety and dignity.

For the protection of women, good initiatives have been developed through state boarding institutions. This programme should be continued all year. All of the programmes would be combined, and a new programme for women's safety would be developed.

Bommai emphasised the importance of a person's self-confidence, saying that it is the most important condition for mastering self-defense. He explained that self-assured people are the best at defending themselves. Self-assurance acts as a tonic for self-defense. That tonic is being administered to you by the Minister of Social Welfare and department personnel. By the time the state celebrates its 75th Rajyotsava, the state administration will have worked hard to provide education, jobs, and inspiration in order to propel the state to the top of the country.