Government proposes merging Tumakuru with Bengaluru

Tumakuru: The Karnataka state government has initiated plans to integrate Tumakuru district into Bengaluru, aiming to streamline urban growth and enhance regional connectivity, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara revealed that a formal proposal has been submitted to merge Tumakuru with Bengaluru North district, signalling a move to accommodate Bengaluru’s rapid expansion.

Parameshwara highlighted that Bengaluru’s urban sprawl is extending beyond its current boundaries, reaching areas like Nelamangala and approaching neighbouring districts such as Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. He emphasised that renaming Tumakuru as part of ‘Bengaluru North’ would make the region more recognisable globally, citing the example of New York, where such nomenclature simplifies identification. “Tumakuru is just 30 km from Nelamangala, and integrating it will support the city’s growth,” he noted.

The proposal includes bringing 14 gram panchayats under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), expanding Tumakuru’s administrative reach.

Parameshwara also praised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his successful initiative to reclassify Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district, a plan already approved by the government. “This rebranding changes the region’s identity and aligns it with Bengaluru’s growth trajectory. A similar approach is being considered for Tumakuru,” he added.

In a related development, Parameshwara disclosed that he has urged Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to approve the construction of a ‘Welcome’ arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru, funded with Rs. 5 crore from the Smart City project. This initiative aims to enhance the district’s visibility as it prepares for closer integration with Bengaluru’s urban framework.