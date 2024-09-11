Governor clears three of 15 previously rejected Bills

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who recently rejected about 15 Bills forwarded by the state government, cleared three of them on Monday. Sources confirmed that the Governor has signed the Karnataka Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023; Renuka Yellamma Devi Temple Development Authority Bill, 2024 and the Municipalities and Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Governor sought more information on the 15 Bills from the Siddaramaiah-led state government and rejected them, stirring a controversy. The state government had objected to the move, calling it vindictive.

Reacting to the continuing confrontations with the Governor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar recently said that he will pray to God to give the Governor wisdom.

“I pray to God to bless the Governor with wisdom,” he said. The Congress has been in agitation mode against the Governor following his approval of an investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam matter.

“The Governor sent back about 15 Bills. If he wants clarifications, he should seek them and question them. I am not saying that is wrong. But why should there be a government in a democratic system if Bills are sent back at the insistence of BJP MLAs? How is that tenable?” Shivakumar asserted.