Govt extends deadline for registration in Yashaswini scheme till Mar 31

Bengaluru: The state government has issued an order on Tuesday extending the period of registration of new members for the state government's ambitious 'Yashaswini health insurance scheme till March 31. The government has now again extended the registration date of Yashasvini scheme implemented for the benefit of members of cooperative societies. Earlier, the period till December 31 was extended twice. February 28 was the last day for membership registration.

The period has been extended as all the eligible members are coming forward to register their names. Initially, a target of 30 lakh registrations was set. So far the target has been exceeded by registering 34.52 lakh members. Treatment for beneficiaries has been started in network hospitals from 1st Jan, 2023. So far around three thousand beneficiaries have received treatment facilities in various hospitals of the state.

In the meantime, following the appeal of the farmers and helpers' organizations from various districts to the government, the previous Yashasvini scheme was cancelled, and the revised Yasashvini scheme was newly implemented after about five years. Now, as a result of informing people about the scheme, more and more people are coming forward to register their names in rural areas. A proposal was submitted to extend the membership registration period till the end of March as many more members did not get membership.

Considering the proposal, the government has extended the registration period till March 31.Yashavini Yojana is a health care scheme of rural cooperatives, a self-funded surgery scheme designed exclusively for rural cooperatives of the state.