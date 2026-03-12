Govt inks MoU for India’s first research-driven policy manifesto

The Department of Information Technology and Biotechnology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jupiter Meta, India’s agentic consumer intelligence platform to launch a comprehensive, privacy-first research initiative. This partnership aims to future-proof the state’s startup ecosystem by using Jupiter Meta’s agentic intelligence platform, Hercules, to gather high-fidelity data from over 2,000 stakeholders.

Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) - “This research study will directly listen to founders, investors and students to capture their feedback - and will enable an evidence-led approach to refine our startup programmes and accelerate high-quality startup growth across Karnataka.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Karnataka’s tech startup founders and venture capitalists are invited to directly participate in Karnataka’s startup policy manifesto creation - through Jupiter Meta’s agentic consumer intelligence platform. Unlike traditional models, the initiative will gather real-time insights from founders and investors on critical policy areas, including funding access, regulatory frameworks, talent retention, and infrastructure needs.

Commenting on the MoU, Manasa Rajan, Co-founder and CEO of Jupiter Meta, said, “For the first time, policy will not be written in conference rooms; it will emerge from the lived experiences of thousands of founders building India’s future. Karnataka is setting a precedent for what 21st-century governance can look like. By systematically capturing, analysing, and integrating founder perspectives, Karnataka is building “the Data Dignity Movement in governance.”

This collaboration depicts a fundamental change from opinion-based policy-making to evidence-based policy-making. The use of Jupiter Meta’s technology for privacy protection, such as zero-knowledge proofs and blockchain verification, allows founders to provide factual input while preserving their competitive and personally sensitive information. The government of Karnataka and Jupiter Meta invite Karnataka’s tech startup founders and venture capitalists to participate in India’s first data-backed start-up policy program.