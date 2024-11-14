Govt locked up Vidhana Soudha, brought money bags, held polls: Bommai

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the state government has locked up Vidhana Soudha for the past fifteen days, brought money bags, and conducted elections, which the people will teach them a lesson for.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote along with Bharath Bommai, the BJP candidate for the Shiggaon- Savanur constituency on Wednesday, at the Government Model Kannada Boys’ School No. 1 in Shiggaon town, he said that from the beginning, the common voters of the Shiggaon- Savanur constituency have shown open support, which has been increasing day by day. Based on this positive response, Bharath Bommai would win with a significant margin.

“This government has locked up Vidhana Soudha and conducted elections holding money bags. The CM Siddaramaiah has disregarded the values of democracy, halted government work, and conducted elections. Through this, the CM has demonstrated his political downfall through such actions,” Bommai alleged.

The MP dismissed the allegations made by Congress, stating that none of them were true and that answers would be revealed by November 23. The police, according to the SP, are yet to resolve the case involving the Congress candidate’s rowdy sheet record but contradicted their stance within two hours.

He accused the Home Department of completely misusing the police force, adding that a complaint had been lodged with the Election Commission regarding this.

About whether there has been increased appeasement of minorities in this election, the former CM accused Congress of continuous appeasement due to fear of defeat, despite taking an oath to work without bias. “However, they are indulging in appeasement to win elections”.