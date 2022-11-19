Govt move on collecting voter info suspicious, avers JD(U) chief

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the move of the government raises doubts about the fact that the staff of a private company visited the houses and collected information of the people as government employees.

Speaking to media persons after offering pooja to Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hill on Friday he said that 'Private companies collecting data creates a feeling among people that they are doing something illegal. There are some mistakes in it. Government officials are involved'. He said no one cannot achieve anything in this. Reacting to a question of reporters that former minister Jarakiholi brothers and others could join JD(S) in near future he said that if we look at the current events of the two national parties and many of the leaders in these two national parties are from Janata Parivar. He said that they are welcome if they are convinced to come back.

He said former minister H D Revanna is not happy with the list of 100 JD(S) MLA candidates. He said that the party national president HD Deve Gowda will release the first list at an appropriate time. He said BJP MLAs and MPs in Mysuru lamented over issue of bus stand. What is the fate of the people who voted for them ?

He further said that the Pancharatna ratha yatra program that was supposed to take off from November 1 was postponed due to rain. It will being take off from Mulabagal in Kolar . He said that he had darshan of Srikantheshwara of Nanjangudu on Thursday, and on Friday he has come to seek the blessings of Mother Chamundi Devi ahead of yatra. The Pancharatna Rath Yatra starting from today will be held for 36 days. Rath yatra goes to 30 to 35 villages per day. I stay in a village in each constituency and try to understand the problems of the local people.

'Through the Pancharatna programme, we will work to inform the people about the points of our party manifesto.

We will implement many aspects of education, health, housing, employment, agriculture required by the people of the country. Kumaraswamy informed that if our government comes to power, we will pay more attention to these five aspects', Kumaraswamy informed.