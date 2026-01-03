Govt mulls menstrual leave for college students

Bengaluru: Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Friday said that an announcement on granting menstrual leave for college students would be made if directions are issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Minister made the statement in Bengaluru while responding to a media query on the issue.

He said that if the Chief Minister issues directions, the government would announce menstrual leave for female students studying in colleges as well as postgraduate programmes in universities. “Once directions come from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a decision will be taken, and his word will be final,” Sudhakar said. It may be recalled that the Karnataka government recently announced one-day menstrual leave for working women, under which women aged between 18 and 52 years are entitled to one day of paid leave every month.

The policy provides for a paid holiday to allow women to rest during menstruation and applies to permanent, contractual and outsourced employees.