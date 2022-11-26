Govt probing row over voters' list revision in impartial manner: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government is probing the voters' list revision controversy in an impartial manner and any officer or organisation or agency found guilty will be punished.

Talking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar on the Constitution Day here on Saturday, he said several persons are already arrested in this connection and the inquiry of officials is on.

The Election Commission of India has decided to revise the voter's list where deletion of names has occurred and the government will welcome it. The election must be held in a free and fair manner. "We will welcome certain steps such as setting right where the names are deleted purposefully at two or three places despite having the Voter's Identity Card."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered to review deletions and additions in voters' list and ordered suspension of two additional district election officials on Friday.

The CM said instructions are given to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to talk to Home Secretary of Maharashtra to ensure that no one must take law into hands and disturb the cordial relationship between two states. Besides, the Maharashtra Police must protect the buses of Karnataka, life and property of Kannadigas settled in that state.

He said the foundation stone for installing the statues of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna in front Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi will be laid during the session to be held next month.

When his attention was brought to the deadline issued by the Panchamasali seer to seek the report from the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, Bommai said the commission has been asked to give its report as early as possible and it will be helpful for the government to take decision on this issue.

On the strong opposition to Uniform Civil Code, the CM said this has been there in the BJP manifesto and several states have formed the committees. The BJP believes that it is better to have Uniform Civil Code.