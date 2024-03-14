Govt reason for people to migrate, to come to the streets for water: LoP

Bengaluru: Inhumane Congress leaders are using CAA to inflame communal sentiments. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not have the common sense that the central government decides whether to grant citizenship or not. Speaking to reporters, he said that Congress leaders are using CAA to inflame communal sentiments.

This act has nothing to do with minorities in our country. Minorities from other countries are living on pavements and are homeless. Congressmen without humanity are looking at everything with jaundiced eyes. The central government decides whether to grant citizenship or not. He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not have this common sense.

There is no drinking water in the state. The government is not capable of solving even this small problem.

Such a situation would not have arisen if they had been properly argued in the Cauvery Tribunal. They had given a ticket to Tamil Nadu’s dearest friend Chief Minister Stalin for Kaveri. Congress is directly responsible for lack of water in Bengaluru, Mandya.

The Congress government is the reason why people migrate, come to the streets, and bring disrepute to Bangalore at the international level. He said that people should condole this mismanagement in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written so much that he is portraying the plans of the central government as his own.

He demanded that the Prime Minister’s picture should also be placed in the advertisement of the projects that get grants from the Centre. Having met BJP leaders at the Centre twice, the ticket decision is being finalised. New faces are also given a chance. BJP’s religion is old roots new shoots.

No one should assume that they will not get a ticket. Tickets are being issued with the intention of winning 28 seats for 28.

He said that there is a discussion at the party level about cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath contesting from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. There is more democracy in BJP, no one rebels here. Nothing will happen before the Modi wave in the Lok Sabha elections. Captain should be present before playing the match. He said that there are only extra players and if we play the match with them, we can win.