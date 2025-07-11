Govt takes over historic Gali Anjaneya Swamy temple under Muzrai dept

Bengaluru: The historic Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple located in Byatarayanapura on Mysuru Road, Bengaluru, has officially been brought under the jurisdiction of the Karnataka State Muzrai Department. The decision was taken following multiple allegations of financial mismanagement and administrative lapses within the temple trust.

A government order, issued under Sections 42 and 43 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, declares the temple a “notified institution.” This follows a detailed report submitted by the Muzrai Department, which highlighted gross irregularities, including the alleged misuse of temple funds.

The controversy came to light last year when CCTV footage emerged showing trust members mishandling money while counting offerings from the temple’s donation box (hundi). The video, widely circulated on social media, triggered public outrage and raised questions about transparency in the temple’s administration.

According to the Muzrai Department’s report, the temple generates lakhs of rupees annually, yet the trust failed to maintain proper financial records for over 25 years. Records were reportedly created only after intervention by the department’s assistant commissioner. It also stated that despite the substantial income, there has been no surplus recorded, and the expenditure patterns raised suspicions of fund misuse.

The report further stated, “There is no internal harmony among the trust members, and management has been non-transparent. Given the misuse of funds, lack of accountability, and the public sentiment involved, the government deems it appropriate to bring the Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple under direct Muzrai Department control for better regulation and to uphold devotees’ faith.”

The government order cited all these reasons and officially declared the temple a government-administered “notified institution” under the 1997 Act.

With this move, the administration of the temple is now under the Muzrai Department, ensuring better oversight, record-keeping, and accountability, aiming to restore public trust in one of Bengaluru’s most

revered temples.