Govt to consider mandating Kannada flag hoisting in all offices during November: Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday announced that a proposal to make it mandatory to hoist the Kannada flag at all government and private offices throughout November will be discussed and decided in the next state cabinet meeting.

Speaking to the media after paying floral tribute to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari near Vidhana Soudha and receiving the parade salute at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised for school students at Kanteerava Stadium, Shivakumar said, “Karnataka is not just a state; it is a cradle of culture. Kannada is not merely a language; it is the voice of our inner self."

"For those who learn it, it is nectar; for those who walk with it, it is shade and light. Kannada is a way of life. We must protect this Kannada from the onslaught of English and Hindi languages,” he urged.

Quoting poet Gopalakrishna Adiga, the Deputy Chief Minister recited: "Our breath is Kannada, our sweat is Kannada, our name is Kannada, our work is Kannada, it’s all Kannada, come join us."

"From Adikavi Pampa to Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, Kanakadasa, Purandara Dasa, Kuvempu, Bendre, and Masti, we have a great literary legacy. Children must inherit and carry forward this treasure of literature."

Noting Kannada has a history of nearly 2,000 years, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said: "There is something unique about this land. Those who come here rarely wish to leave. Karnataka is peaceful and inclusive. People who come from outside have found food, shelter, and livelihood here. That is the greatness of our mother Kannada and this sacred soil. The atmosphere and culture here are unmatched anywhere else in the country. Our land and water have the power to attract everyone."

"All Kannadigas must stand united. We must never forget the sacrifices, dedication, and hard work of those who upheld the honour of this language, land, and flag. No other state in the country has both a state flag and a state anthem, but we do. We have installed the statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in the premises of Vidhana Soudha. We have made it mandatory that at least 60 per cent of the signage in the state be in Kannada. We have also made it compulsory for industries, factories, and commercial establishments in Bengaluru to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava," he said.

"This year has been a prosperous one. The rains have cooled the soil, and the KRS dam in Mandya has filled up three times in a single year," Shivakumar added.

"As Kannada poet Kuvempu described, Karnataka is a garden of peace. We must all rise above caste and religion and work together for the progress of Karnataka. Bengaluru is shining on the global stage, and the world is watching us. We must take Kannada and Karnataka to the global level. Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is the mother of the entire world, the presiding deity of our land."

Reminiscing about his childhood, Shivakumar said: "Watching the school parade today reminded me of my school days. I too used to wear the same uniform and march with discipline, playing the bass drum. I remembered walking in this very stadium during my school years."

"Since the time of Emperor Ashoka, Kannada has held a position of pride. The media has done a remarkable job in showcasing the history of Kannada and Karnataka. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava."