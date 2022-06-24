Govt turns deaf ear to locals' plea for ROB at Kengeri Upanagara

Bengaluru: Hundreds of vehicles coming from Mysore, Mandya and Majestic areas wait for a long time to reach the areas such as Valagerihalli, Hoysala Circle, Nagadevanahalli and Kengeri upanagara.

More than 20 passenger trains and goods train travel to Mysore via the Valagerahalli route. A serpentine queue of vehicles on either side of the tracks is a common sight every day during the time when the railway gate is closed to allow passenger and goods trains pass.

Adding to the inconvenience of the people is the narrow road that creates chaotic traffic and even pedestrians find no room to cross the gate. Hundreds of IT-BT and government employees, college and school student have to cross the track to reach the nearby metro station.

But when the gate is closed they get stuck for 15-20 minutes and lose their precious time. The one demand that is being made by the locals of Kengeri upanagara is construction of a railway bridge to put a permanent end to the problem.

But neither elected representatives nor officials listen to the pleas of commuters for an ROB.

Though the railway line passes through an arterial road and the main railway station of Kengeri is nearby, those in power do not see the urgent need for a bridge.

According to the locals, people in a rush to reach offices and students get drenched while waiting at the railway gate if there is a rain. Anybody trying to cross the gate when it's closed would be risking their life. One solution to this problem is construction of a bridge over the railway track, said Rakshith, a software engineer.

It's mortifying for Bengalurians that Silicon Valley of India should still have outdated iron rgate at level crossings that pose impediment to quicker movement of people and vehicles

Pradeep, a cab driver, expressing his anguish over lack of a railway bridge at such an important intersection, said, "There are potholes on the road near the railway gate. Water is accumulated during rains posing threat to commuters. But, the authorities or politicians fail to see the danger posed to the public."