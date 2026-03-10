Greens see red over plan to build convention centre at Mysore Lamps site

Bengaluru: Concerns have been raised by environmental activists over the Karnataka government’s proposal to construct an international convention and exhibition centre on the premises of Mysore Lamps Works Limited in Malleswaram, with critics warning that the project could lead to the felling of thousands of trees.

The proposal was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state budget. According to the plan, the government intends to develop a large international convention facility on nearly 22 acres of land belonging to the defunct Mysore Lamps Works campus.

The factory has remained closed for several years and the campus has since developed into a green space with dense tree cover. Environmental groups claim that thousands of trees currently stand on the site, creating a natural ecosystem in the middle of the city.

Under the proposed project, authorities are planning to construct a large international convention centre capable of accommodating around 10,000 people. The project blueprint also includes an exhibition centre, five-star hotels, multiplex theatres and an underground parking facility designed to last up to 50 years.

Officials say the facility is expected to host national and international events and provide infrastructure for global conferences, exhibitions and large gatherings. The proposed hotels and other amenities are also intended to accommodate visiting dignitaries and delegates from other countries.

However, environmental activists have strongly objected to the project. Environmentalist Joseph said the government should reconsider the plan if it involves cutting down large numbers of trees. According to him, Bengaluru has already lost a significant portion of its tree cover in the name of development. “Nearly 93 per cent of the city’s trees have already been cut over the years. The number of trees in the city has drastically reduced,” he said. He also pointed out that many lakes in Bengaluru are poorly maintained and that the city is facing increasing environmental stress. Environmentalists warn that rising temperatures, worsening air quality and respiratory health issues are already becoming common among residents. They argue that removing thousands of trees could further aggravate the city’s climate challenges.

Activists have urged the government to explore alternative locations or modify the project in a way that preserves the existing green cover while pursuing development goals.