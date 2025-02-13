Groundwater Plays a Crucial Role in Karnataka’s Sustainable Development: Minister N.S. Boseraju

Soraba (Shivamogga): Groundwater plays an essential role in building a sustainable and prosperous Karnataka, and the state government is prioritising irrigation projects, said N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology.

The minister was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a ₹53 crore six-barrage project across the Varada River in Soraba, Shivamogga district. The project, undertaken by the Minor Irrigation Department, aims to enhance groundwater levels and provide irrigation facilities to farmers. Minister Boseraju, along with Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, inaugurated the construction work.

Project to Benefit 39 Villages

The six barrages will be built across the river at Kagodu, Tadagalale, Shuntikoppa, Kadasuru, Chikkamakoppa, and Dugliga. Once completed, the project is expected to benefit 39 villages by improving groundwater recharge and providing irrigation for 1,220 hectares of farmland. A total of 218.62 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water will be made available through the project, which is scheduled for completion in 24 months.

Minister Boseraju recalled the vision of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, under whose leadership free electricity was provided to farmers for pump sets, helping transform agricultural lands across Karnataka. He noted that such initiatives continue to benefit farmers today.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to both development and welfare, Minister Boseraju said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka has been implementing its five guarantee schemes effectively, with an allocation of ₹52,000 crore.

He added that despite criticism from opposition parties, the government remains focused on its welfare programmes and urged people to make full use of these initiatives.