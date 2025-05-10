Live
Guv urged to hand over Suhas Shetty murder case to NIA
Coastal Karnataka has strong connections to Pakistan, alleges LoP R Ashok
Bengaluru: Opposition Leader R Ashok stated that there is no confidence in the Congress government investigating the Suhas Shetty murder case, and therefore, a request has been made to the Governor to hand it over to the NIA
Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan with BJP leaders and submitting a memorandum, Ashok elaborated on the issue.
He said they informed the Governor about the murder of Hindu organization activist Suhas Shetty, describing it as a case involving an international contract killing. He alleged that the Congress government provided Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of a Muslim youth who was killed, and that money was used to fund the contract killing.
He further claimed that Speaker UT Khader described the family as “good people,” while the Police Commissioner stated that the same family was behind the contract. Ashok questioned the need for a Speaker to comment on a murder case, noting that no Speaker in history has ever spoken on such matters.
He accused the Congress government of adopting a soft stance in such cases, expressing a lack of confidence in the investigation. He claimed that those involved are linked to individuals who shout “Pakistan Zindabad” and inspire terrorist activities, with connections to Pakistan in the coastal region. He stressed that those chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” should face punishment similar to “Operation Sindoor” and that such activities must be stopped. For this reason, they have requested the Governor to transfer the case to the NIA, he said.