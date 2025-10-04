Live
Guv wishes Mallikarjun Kharge a speedy recovery
Highlights
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday wished Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge a speedy recovery after he underwent a pacemaker...
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday wished Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge a speedy recovery after he underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital on October 1. A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said Gehlot spoke to Kharge and enquired about his health.
“The Honorable Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, spoke with Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge over a phone call this evening to express his concern regarding his health.
During the conversation, the Governor conveyed his heartfelt wishes for Shri Kharge’s speedy recovery,” the statement read.
