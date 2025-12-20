Gym trainer kicks child while playing

Bengaluru: An act of cruelty unfolded in Tyagarajanagar under Banashankari police limits when gym trainer Ranjan viciously kicked a young boy playing innocently on the street. The assault left the child with injuries to his body and limbs.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint, leading to Ranjan’s swift arrest. However, officers granted him station bail under BNS Section 115/2 (voluntarily causing hurt), releasing him shortly after. CCTV evidence clearly shows the deliberate nature of the attack. Further footage obtained reveals Ranjan has previously assaulted multiple children in the area, displaying a disturbing pattern.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took serious note, with Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe stating children deserve dignified lives until 18 and such repeated incidents signal poor societal progress. The Commission registered a suo moto complaint and sought a detailed report from the South Division DCP on actions taken.