Hailstorm devastates watermelon crops in Gadag

Farmers in Gadag district have been pushed into severe distress after continuous hailstorms and heavy winds destroyed watermelon crops spread across hundreds of acres in Shirahatti taluk. The sudden weather calamity has wiped out standing crops, leaving farmers staring at massive financial losses.

The worst-hit area is Magadi village in Shirahatti, where vast stretches of watermelon farms have been completely damaged. Farmers who were expecting good returns during the summer season have instead been left devastated by nature’s fury.

For the past four to five days, relentless hailstorms have battered the region, causing fruits to crack and rot in the fields. Large quantities of harvested and unharvested watermelons are now lying wasted, with piles of damaged produce rotting on farmland. Farmers say the quality of the fruit has deteriorated to such an extent that it is no longer fit for sale.

The market impact has been equally severe. Watermelons that were expected to fetch around ₹20 per kg are now being sold at distress prices of just ₹2 to ₹3 per kg. In many cases, traders are refusing to buy the damaged produce altogether, further compounding farmers’ losses.

“Each acre cost us nearly ₹1.2 lakh to cultivate. We were hoping for a good harvest, but everything has been destroyed overnight,” said a farmer, expressing anguish over the situation. Many farmers have even been seen smashing the damaged fruits in frustration, highlighting the scale of despair.

Adding to their woes, farmers have alleged negligence by the Horticulture Department, claiming that officials have not visited the affected areas despite the large-scale destruction. “Even after such huge losses, no officer has come to inspect the damage. This shows complete indifference,” another farmer said.

With losses running into lakhs of rupees, affected farmers are now demanding immediate intervention from the state government. They have urged authorities to conduct a prompt survey of the damaged fields and announce adequate compensation.

Local residents and farmer groups have also joined the demand, stressing that timely relief is crucial to prevent further distress. As the situation worsens, the incident once again highlights the vulnerability of farmers to unpredictable weather and the urgent need for stronger support systems.