Hassan: Serial defector announced as JD(S) candidate

Hassan: A Manju, a serial defector who recently joined JDS (Janata Dal – Secular) has now been named the party candidate for Arkalgud assembly constituency in Hassan. H D Revanna, a JDS Leader and one of the sons of JDS Chief, H D Deve Gowda has officially announced that A Manju will be the candidate for Arkalgud in a party meeting.

Manju has represented Congress as well as BJP since 1994 and on Saturday last week, he joined JDS after quitting BJP. Manju was a minister in Siddaramaiah led cabinet, soon he joined BJP in 2019 and now, he will be contesting with a JDS ticket.

In the meeting on Sunday, Revanna and Manju appeared together on a stage in Arkalgud despite being bitter political rivals for three decades in the past. Some JDS members objected to Manju receiving the ticket at the meeting, but Revanna calmed them down and declared Manju as the party's Arkalgud candidate.

It is to be noted that A Manju joined JDS officially on Saturday in the presence of H D Deve Gowda at a farmhouse that belongs to Deve Gowda's other son, H D Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara district. In just one day, Manju was officially declared the Arkalgud candidate for the party.

At the party meeting on Sunday, Revanna proposed several names of candidates and asked the audience and dignitaries on the dais to raise their hands to mark their support for the candidates. When Revanna proposed Manju's name, a great deal of hands were raised among the audience but very few who were on the stage raised their hands. Following this, Revanna declared Manju as the JDS candidate for Arkalgud.

A video from the meeting also made rounds on social media where Deve Gowda was seen placing a party shawl around Manju's neck while others cordially greeted Manju.

As the 'Pancharatna Yatre' of JDS will be on its move in Arkalgud on March 16, A Manju is expected to be a great part in it.These developments took place in such a swift pace as the sitting MLA of Arkalgud, A T Ramaswamy has been distancing himself from party activities. Ramaswamy has also consistently been a political rival of A Manju in Arkalgud assembly constituency since 1994. In six assembly elections held since then, Ramaswamy and Manju have each won three times.

In the meanwhile, it is believed that Ramaswamy would join either the BJP or Congress. He could still have a chance to contest from Arkalgud and face his rival yet again.