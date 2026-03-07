Havayaka language academy to be set up with fund outlay in budget

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced in the 2026-27 state budget that a Havayaka Language Academy will be established in Karnataka to promote and preserve the Havayaka language and culture. The announcement has been welcomed by members of the Havayaka Brahmin community who have been demanding such an institution for many years.

The Chief Minister said the academy would work towards the development, documentation and promotion of the Havayaka language, which has a rich cultural and historical background in Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad regions. Community organisations, particularly the Akhila Havyaka Mahasabha, have been actively campaigning for the formation of the academy for a long time.

Apart from the Havayaka language initiative, the budget also includes steps to document the history and cultural heritage of the Gor Banjara community. The government plans to publish a Banjara encyclopaedia, which will record the community’s traditions, language, customs, attire, food habits and traditional occupations.

The Chief Minister further announced that the Karnataka Sahitya Academy will publish special illustrated books for children featuring the lives and works of renowned classical Kannada poets and saints. These books will contain colourful illustrations and short narratives to make literature accessible and engaging for young readers. The series will feature legendary poets and saints such as Pampa, Ranna, Janna, Sarvajna, Kanaka Dasa and Purandara Dasa. The works of modern literary icons including Kuvempu, Shivaram Karanth and Devanuru Mahadeva will also be included in the series.

The term “Havayaka” is believed to have originated from words such as Havika, Havika or Haiga, which are associated with ritual practices like Homa and Havan. Historically, Havayaka Brahmins were known for performing religious rituals and assisting royal households in ceremonial and administrative functions.

The government believes that the new academy will help preserve the linguistic heritage of the community while promoting research, literature and cultural activities related to the language.