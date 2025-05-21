Have fulfilled 142 of the promises made in two years, declares CM

Hosapete: We have fulfilled 142 of the promises made during the elections, along with five guarantees, in two years. We will fulfil the rest of the promises in the next three years, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured.

Speaking at the “Samarpane Sankalpa” conference organized by the Revenue Department to mark the completion of two years of the government, distributing land titles to 111,111 people and unveiling a statue of the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi.

CM Siddaramaiah said that out of the 165 promises we made as the Chief Minister for the first time, we have fulfilled 158 promises and have formulated and implemented 30 new programmes that were not announced in the manifesto. He questioned why the BJP is lying to the people and not fulfilling the promises it had made.

‘Our state is a garden of peace for all races. A state that respects everyone equally. All religions should be treated equally under the Constitution. We are following this value’, he said. ‘We are losing money every year from the central government. If we give 4.5 lakh crores in taxes every year, we get back only 14 paise for every rupee. This is tarnishing the dignity of the federal system’, he said. ‘Even centrally sponsored projects have not received full funding from the Centre. The state government has given the full state share to the central projects. But the central government is doing injustice by not giving its share. You all know the injustice done to the state in the 15th financial plan. Not a single penny of the Rs 5300 crores announced for the Bhadra Upper River Project was released. They promised to declare the Bhadra Upper River Project as a national project. This too was not fulfilled.’ Now JDS and BJP have come together. But BJP has never come to power on its own. Except for coming to power after Operation Kamala, BJP has never been elected by the people in the state till date, he said.

BJP’s commission corruption has been proven: CM

The previous BJP government was accused of 40% commission. We fought against this, after coming to power, we formed the Nagamohan Das Committee to investigate. He said that the report given by the committee proved the commission business. We are giving Rs 2000 to the heads of 1.22 crore families under the Grihalakshmi scheme. We have provided facilities to 1.30 crore families under the Gruha Jyoti scheme. We have also made arrangements for free travel for women of the entire state under the Shakti scheme, he said.

What is the price of gold now?

The price of gold, which was Rs 10,000 in 2014, is now Rs 1 lakh. The price of gas, which was Rs 400, is now Rs 850. There is public anger against the Modi government at the Centre, which has raised the prices of diesel, petrol, oil, pulses, pulses and fertilizers to the sky, but there is public opinion in favour of our government, he said. Therefore, the programme organised by the BJP is fake, he said. The people of the state are our owners. We have acted as we promised to our owners. As long as we have your blessings, there is no question of us being afraid of the BJP’s bundle of lies.