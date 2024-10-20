Haveri admn responds to drowning incident, initiates safety measures

Haveri: The tragic drowning of a 12-year-old boy, Nivedana Basavaraj Gudgeri, in a canal on Thursday has spurred the Haveri district administration into action. The boy was swept away by canal water near the old PB road in Haveri city, prompting immediate measures by local authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

From early Friday morning, district authorities, with the aid of JCB machinery, began fortifying the canal banks near the old PB road. Stones were laid along the canal’s edges, and barricades were set up in critical spots, with warning signs installed to alert residents of potential hazards.

In addition, the Haveri Municipal Council has initiated efforts to clear encroachments along the Raja Canal, a long-standing issue that has contributed to water mishaps in the city. Cleaning operations were carried out at key points along the canal, led by Municipal Council President Sasikala Malagi and Council Member Chennamma Raja kaluve. President Sasikala Malagi addressed the persistent issue of canal encroachments, emphasizing that unauthorized constructions along the Raj Canal have been a problem for years. “It has been 45 days since I took office, and I have noted that influential leaders have built houses encroaching on the royal canals. I am committed to taking action during my tenure to ensure such disasters do not recur,” she stated.

She vowed to ensure that incidents like Thursday’s tragedy would not be repeated, stressing the need for stricter measures and consistent monitoring.

Municipal Council Member Chennamma Bharasave highlighted the long-standing concerns of residents in areas like Shivajinagar, which have been prone to flooding and water mishaps, especially during the rainy season. “Even in 2021, a similar incident occurred on the old PB road. During monsoon, residents of Shivajinagar live in fear due to water accumulation. I have been raising this issue for decades, advocating for proper drainage systems. We are now taking steps to construct adequate drains as part of the urban development project,” she said.

Chennamma also announced plans for a scientific canal to be constructed in Shivajinagar to better manage water flow. “The volume of water is significant, and without proper channels, the risk remains high. I have discussed this matter with municipal officials, and I am committed to making Shivajinagar a safer locality,” she added. Haveri DC Vijaya mahantesh expressed condolences over the tragic loss and assured that the administration is taking the incident very seriously. He announced that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine any negligence or violations that may have contributed to the accident. “We will take strict action against those found guilty. It is crucial that both the authorities and the public take proactive steps to ensure the safety of our children,” he said.

The district administration has ramped up its safety measures, with immediate plans to monitor and improve canal infrastructure, ensuring that adequate precautions are in place to prevent future incidents. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially during the rainy season, and to keep a close eye on their children around water bodies. he response from local residents has been mixed, with many expressing relief that authorities are finally addressing the issue of canal encroachments.

However, some have raised concerns over the time it has taken to initiate action. As the administration moves to clear encroachments and enhance safety measures, there is hope that sustained efforts will make Haveri’s canal network safer for all.

The recent tragedy has cast a spotlight on the need for stronger infrastructure and more robust safety protocols in areas prone to water hazards, and the actions taken by the Haveri district administration could be a crucial step towards achieving that goal.