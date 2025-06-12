HC reserves order on RCB marketing head’s bail plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday reserved order on interim bail sought by the marketing head of RCB in the case connected to the stampede near M Chinnaswamy stadium here, which claimed 11 lives.

The court said the order will be pronounced at 2.30 pm on June 12. Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of RCB, was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, as he was about to go to Dubai. In his petition, Sosale had questioned the legality of his June 6 early morning arrest. He alleged that the police action was influenced by political directives.

In his submission, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty claimed that at around 7.04 am on June 4, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s social media handle, which has about 28 lakh followers, posted about the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha and at the stadium. Shetty said this was done despite no permission being granted.

He also contended that Sosale intended to flee the country as he bought air tickets to Dubai at 10.56 pm on June 5 to fly out early morning the next day.

On June 9, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Sosale and other three arrested individuals before a local magistrate court, seeking nine-day custody.

But the magistrate court had deferred the matter until the conclusion of the HC proceedings.