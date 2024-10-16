Heavy rain inundates several localities in Bengaluru

Heavy rain inundated several localities in Bengaluru on Wednesday after which authorities pressed two tractors into service to ferry affected residents from one point to another.

The weather office has forecast incessant rains throughout the day and on Thursday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has arranged two tractors at the Kendriya Vihar apartments to help residents of the Yelahanka locality.

A help desk was set up on Tuesday evening, and arrangements have been made to provide essential supplies like drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the inundated localities and apartment complexes in the morning and monitored the steps taken to mitigate the problem.

Girinath visited Kendriya Vihar Apartments, where around 3 feet of water had accumulated. He instructed officials to take immediate action to resolve the issue. "Two tractors have been arranged to help residents enter and exit the apartment complex," BBMP stated.

Over 20 officers and staff members were working at the site to resolve the issue, he said.

Girinath has also visited the Ramanashree California Layout and instructed officials to pump out the water.

Speaking to the media, Girinath said from Monday to Tuesday, 30 mm of rain was received. On Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., about 60 mm to 70 mm of rain was recorded.

"The northern part of Bengaluru has received heavy rain. All lakes are full and the problem is caused as the water was overflowing. Every year it has been a problem. We are taking measures to take out water from the inundated low-lying areas in Yelahanka," he said.

Due to the ongoing rainfall, the Chief Commissioner held a virtual meeting this morning, instructing all officials to visit the affected areas in their respective zones.

He asked them to assess the situation on-site and work towards finding permanent solutions.