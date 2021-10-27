Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear in Mysuru

Mysuru: The heritage city has been battered by incessant rains for the past one week throwing life out of gear. Following a heavy rain since Monday night, many residential areas in J C Nagar were flooded. Several roads were waterlogged and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials were accused of not responding in time to address the issue.

Overflowing Bogadi lake flooded the Ring Road throwing vehicular traffic out of gear. An old compound wall adjoining Jayadeva Hospital collapsed and two children were injured when a house wall collapsed in Mandi Mohalla.

Kallurnaganahalli bridge in Yelawala Hobli caved in due to heavy rain. Many trees have got uprooted in Krishnamurthypuram, Chamundipuram, Saraswathipuram and in front of mini Vidhana Soudha at Nazarbad.

Waterlogging was reported in KC Layout, Jayanagar and Chinnaigiri Koppal. Abhaya rescue teams were pressed into service by MCC to rescue people trapped in floods. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda who took credit for the construction of the Bogadi Ring Road came in for public ridicule for failing to understand the "ground realities".