Heavy rains continue across Karnataka; Orange alert issued

Bengaluru: Widespread rainfall continued to lash Karnataka on Monday, with the coastal and Malnad regions recording intense showers for the fifth consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming 24 hours.

Districts under orange alert include Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu — regions already saturated by persistent rains. The weather agency has cautioned residents in these areas to remain vigilant against possible landslides and flash floods.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for parts of north and south interior Karnataka, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Bidar, Belagavi, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Haveri, and Yadgir. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, and Koppal.

Rainfall was recorded across multiple towns and taluks including Karwar, Mangaluru, Siddapur, Gokarna, Bantwal, Sullia, Belthangady, Udupi, Kundapura, Dharmasthala, Joida, Honnavar, Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Ponnampet, Agumbe, Sringeri, Somwarpet, among others.