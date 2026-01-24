Heightened vigil to prevent forest fires: Minister directs officials

Bengaluru: With rising temperatures after Ratha Saptami increasing the risk of forest fires, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed forest officials to take strict preventive and precautionary measures to protect forest wealth across the state.

Chairing a video conference with senior officers from the Forest and Wildlife Departments, the Minister instructed officials to remain on high alert, intensify patrolling, and closely monitor sensitive forest zones to prevent fire incidents. He emphasized the use of drone surveillance and camera monitoring wherever facilities are available to detect and control forest fires at the earliest stage. Minister Khandre also stressed the need to ensure adequate fodder and drinking water for wildlife during summer, directing officials to supply water to forest waterholes using borewells and solar pumps to prevent distress among animals.

Drone surveillance at Male Mahadeshwara Hills

Special instructions were issued regarding the Male Mahadeshwara Hills, where a large number of devotees traditionally undertake forest foot pilgrimages during Shivaratri, Ugadi, and Deepavali. The Minister directed officials to install drone cameras along trekking routes and steps used by pilgrims for continuous surveillance and safety monitoring. He further instructed the formation of dedicated teams comprising forest staff, home guards, and local personnel to assist devotees along the footpaths. Officials were asked to write to the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Development Authority and the district administration to bear the expenses involved in these arrangements.

Pilgrims from districts including Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru usually cross the Cauvery River, reach Basavanakallu in Hanur taluk, and then walk through forest routes such as Shagya, D.M. Samudra, Ellemala, Mallayyanapura, Kaudalli, Vadakehalla, Konanakere, and Talubetta to reach the hill shrine. With an increase in wildlife population, the Minister warned that such foot pilgrimages through dense forests have

become increasingly risky.

Appeal to ensure

devotee safety

Minister Khandre highlighted that staying overnight near forest fringes or inside forest settlements is dangerous. Referring to the recent tragic death of a youth named Praveen from Cheeranhalli village in Mandya district, who was killed in a leopard attack, he termed the incident deeply distressing. To prevent such incidents, the Minister said he has sent a note to the Chief Secretary, recommending the formation of coordinated teams involving the district administration, district police, and forest department officials to persuade devotees—without hurting their sentiments—to travel by buses and cars instead of undertaking forest foot pilgrimages. Senior officials present at the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden P.C. Ray, and other departmental officers.