High voter turnout expected in Karnataka Assembly polls
As voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly in currently underway, large queues were witnessed outside polling centres across the state on Wednesday indicating a huge voter turnout in the closely-fought contest.
People started lining up outside the centres well before polling began at 7 a.m.
The centres were abuzz with voters and staff were seen busy in coordinating the balloting process.
As of now, no untoward incidents have been reported from anywhere in the state.
People from all walks of life have come out of their homes to exercise their franchise.
Meanwhile, top political leaders of the state have also voted along with their family members.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, offered prayers with his family at Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in Ashok Nagar before casting his vote.
Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan voted in Malleshwaram with his family members.
Minister for Health Dr. K. Sudhakar exercised his franchise at Chikkaballapur. He came to the polling station with his father and wife.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra arrived with his wife and daughter and cast his vote in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district.
Minister for Muzrai, Hajj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle and her husband MP from Chikkodi parliamentary seat Annasaheb Jolle have cast their votes at the Yaksamba town in Belagavi district.
Their daughter Priya Jolle and son Basavaprasada Jolle also exercised their franchise.
Voting will end at 6 p.m.