Hijab ban roll back, A retrograde step -Pejavar Swamiji

Udupi: Udupi Pejavar Swamiji Vishwaprasanna Thirtha has expressed his dismay over Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah's statement regarding the withdrawal of the hijab ban. Responding to the media, he said that enforcing different laws for different groups would lead to social unrest. It is not right to target a particular community.

Siddaramaiah is the CM of all the people of Karnataka. Not just belonging to a certain group. This kind of behaviour confuses the people in society.

Citing an incident during a government examination candidates belonging to the Hindu community were asked to remove their ear studs, and mangalasutra, and wipe off the bindi on the advice of the government. This kind of behaviour is not right, no one should do this, especially as CM Siddaramiah must show more inclusiveness, Swamiji added.