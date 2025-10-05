Hindu Janajagruti Samiti holds workshop for nationalist lawyers

Mangaluru: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) organised a two-day workshop for nationalist lawyers in Mangaluru on October 4 and 5, bringing together senior advocates from the Karnataka High Court and practising lawyers from over 11 districts across the state.

The event aimed to encourage members of the legal fraternity to balance their professional lives with ‘nation-work’ (Rashtra-karya) and promote a life rooted in truth, service, and Dharma.

Delivering the keynote address, Pujya Ramananda Gowda, Dharma Pracharak of Sanatan Sanstha, said that lawyers play a critical role not only in providing legal solutions but also in shaping a morally sound society.

“The legal profession is deeply intertwined with ethics. However, in recent times, the number of advocates who pursue truth and justice selflessly has declined,” he said.

He added that the practice of spirituality (Adhyatmik Sadhana) is essential for professionals to maintain inner peace amid the pressures of modern life. “The greatest knowledge is self-knowledge (Atma-jnana). If we engage in wrongdoing, we must also be ready to face its consequences. Therefore, let us dedicate our efforts to truthful and righteous work,” he said.

Referring to present-day challenges, Gowda noted that Hindu Dharma faces many legal and ideological attacks. “Lawyers must play an active role in countering these through lawful means and in re-establishing a fair and just system,” he urged.

Drawing from the Mahabharata, he remarked, “In the Dwapara Yuga, though the Kauravas were greater in number, the Pandavas, who stood by righteousness, emerged victorious.

Likewise, those devoted to Dharma will ultimately prevail.” The workshop concluded with discussions on strategies to promote ethical practice and social responsibility among lawyers.