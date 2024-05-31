  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Holiday Swimming ends in tragedy

Holiday Swimming ends in tragedy
x
Highlights

Three children die of drowning

Hassan: Three children of the same family from Narasipur Bhovi Colony in Belur Taluk died after drowning in Hinnale Lake on Friday. The children have been identified as Diksha (10), Nitya (12) and Kusuma(8). Their bodies have been recovered with the help of the local swimmers and police.

The children who were enjoying the last day of their summer vacation went for a swim in Hinnale Lake at mid-morning after tying the cows that they were herding. Halebeedu police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. The bodies have been handed over to the family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X