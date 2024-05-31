Holiday Swimming ends in tragedy

Live
Highlights
Three children die of drowning
Hassan: Three children of the same family from Narasipur Bhovi Colony in Belur Taluk died after drowning in Hinnale Lake on Friday. The children have been identified as Diksha (10), Nitya (12) and Kusuma(8). Their bodies have been recovered with the help of the local swimmers and police.
The children who were enjoying the last day of their summer vacation went for a swim in Hinnale Lake at mid-morning after tying the cows that they were herding. Halebeedu police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. The bodies have been handed over to the family.
