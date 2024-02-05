Home minister Amit Shah, CM Siddu would take part in Suttur Jatra Mahotsava

Mysuru: The Suttur , located in the Nanjangudu taluk of Mysuru district, is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Jatra Mahotsava, also known as Suttur Jatre(fair), from February 6 to 11. Organized under the auspices of Shivratri Desikendra Swamiji of Suttur Veerasimhasana Mahasansthan Math, this annual extravaganza promises a week-long celebration of spirituality, culture, agriculture, and tradition.

Preparations are in full swing as the town readies itself to welcome visitors from far and wide. The festivities are set to unfold on the picturesque banks of the Kapila river, creating an idyllic setting for the Mela and a myriad of events that showcase the rich heritage and diversity of the region. One of the highlights of the event is the agriculture fair, featuring demonstrations on "How to farm profitably with less water in drought." This initiative aligns with the broader focus on sustainable and water-efficient farming practices. The fair will also host an exhibition of agricultural implements, providing a platform for farmers to explore innovative tools and techniques.

The festivities extend beyond agriculture, encompassing various cultural, religious, and entertainment programs. A health check-up camp will be set up to prioritize the well-being of attendees. Other attractions include a mass wedding ceremony, a state-level bhajan mela, traditional desi games, rangoli competitions, religious assemblies, painting and kite competitions, wrestling tournaments, Tepotsava, Kapilarathi, and the grand Lakshdeepotsava.

The event organizers anticipate the participation of numerous dignitaries, including representatives from different castes, religions and central and state ministers. The festivities are expected to draw a massive crowd, with around 25 lakh people likely to participate. To ensure the well-being of attendees, prasadam will be distributed three times during the course of the celebrations. This year, a notable addition to the festivities is the cattle fair, offering a platform for showcasing livestock. Last year's cattle fair was canceled due to concerns related to the spread of skin knot disease among the cattle.

The inauguration of the mass wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 7 at 10 am, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gracing the occasion. Rathotsava will take place on February 8 at 10:30 am, followed by a religious meeting and a cattle fair at 4 pm. On February 9, an agricultural seminar will commence at 10:30 am, and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwant Khooba, will lay the foundation stone for the bio-fertilizer production unit.

A wrestling tournament on February 9 will award the prestigious titles of 'Sutthuru Kumara' and 'Sutthuru Kesari' to the winners. The grand finale on February 10 at 5 pm will witness Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the 'Parvathamma and Shamanur Shivshankarappa Guest House,' a significant addition to the region's infrastructure. As Sattur braces for this cultural extravaganza, the Jatra Mahotsava promises a harmonious blend of tradition, spirituality, and community engagement, creating memories that will linger in the hearts of attendees for years to come.