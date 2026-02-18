Home Minister outlines legal action, prison relocation plan

Mangaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said police have begun legal proceedings in a stone-pelting incident in Chikkamagaluru, stressing that due process would guide the investigation.

Addressing the media in Mangaluru, he confirmed the complainant belonged to a Scheduled Caste community and that relevant legal provisions would be invoked where necessary.

The minister fielded political questions as well, saying Congress legislators were free to travel abroad on personal funds and clarifying that budget formulation rests with the state leadership. On remarks by Minister Priyank Kharge regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he described them as individual opinions.

Parameshwara also commented on leadership discussions sparked by Minister H. C. Mahadevappa, stating that internal party mechanisms determine such matters.

He further disclosed that relocation of the Mangaluru district prison requires additional funding. A new facility near Mudipu is under development, and the completion of boundary infrastructure depends on fresh allocations.

Moving the prison out of the city, he said, would enhance security and operational efficiency.