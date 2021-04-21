Hospitals with less than 20 beds can’t treat Covid-19 patients

Bengaluru: As the government holds crucial meetings amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the State, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that 2,000 more beds will be arranged soon in the Intensive Care Units of hospitals in Bengaluru.

Addressing the media, Sudhakar said that private hospitals have to reserve 50% of their general bed capacity as well as 50% of the beds equipped with ventilators in Intensive Care Units. According to the reports, it has been decided that any hospital in Bengaluru with less than 20 beds should not admit Covid-19 patients. The health minister added that a hospital must have a minimum of 30 beds to administer Covid-19 care.

"Hospitals with less than 20-30 beds rely on oxygen cylinders, they don't have liquid oxygen plants on their premises. The government has decided that any hospital with less than 20 beds will only focus on tending to non-Covid-19 patients. The government will not tolerate the loss of life due to negligence. Hospitals above 30 beds can treat coronavirus patients..

The decision was approved in a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Apart from procuring additional oxygen, an 23,000 more vials of remdesivir were obtained by the State government.

Reacting to the vaccination drive, the minister said "the government has spoken to Bharat Biotech officials in Bengaluru to supply more vaccines. Also, Chief Minister Yediyurappa will be writing a letter to procure adequate vaccines for people in the state."