Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed celebrates his birthday with the residents of Manipur

BENGALURU: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday celebrated his birthday with the residents of Manipur State who have taken shelter here following ethnic clashes.

As many as 29 girl students have taken shelter in St Teresa Educational Institutions in Chamarajapet here. The minister announced that he would bear the education and welfare of those students. On this occasion, he announced a financial help of Rs 2 lakh.

Zameer Ahmed Khan interacted with the students and collected information about the prevailing situation in Manipur. The displaced students explained that they have come to Bengaluru in view of the dangerous situation in their home state, and also thanked St Teresa Education Institutions for giving them shelter. The students have to stay back here for at least seven years to complete their education and the minister promised to bear the cost of education and their welfare for the whole period.

He said the students are very safe here and he would make arrangements for anything they wanted. Later, he had breakfast with those Manipur students in the institution and also arranged for the dinner for other 250 students who are studying in the institution. The staff and teachers of the institute were present.

As many as 200 students have come from Manipur to Bengaluru of which 29 students have taken shelter in this institution and others have been accommodated in other institutions.