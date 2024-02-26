Howlers in Agnipath INC writes to President of India to rectify

The Agnipath Scheme, replacing the armed forces recruitment process, has left nearly two lakh young individuals in limbo. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, wrote a compelling letter to Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Kharge's Letter Highlights: Kharge's letter emphasises the severe impact of the Agnipath Scheme on selected armed forces candidates. The unexpected implementation and disparities among Jawans have drawn criticism.

A significant ₹125 crore was collected through non-refundable application fees from 50 lakh applicants, leading to frustration and reported cases of suicide. Kharge urges the President to intervene and prompt a government re-evaluation of the Agnipath Scheme.

Rahul Gandhi's Support: Rahul Gandhi echoed Kharge's sentiments, expressing solidarity with patriotic and brave military candidates. He backed Kharge's appeal for justice, emphasising the importance of addressing the concerns raised in the letter on his X account (formerly twitter)

Following the letter of Kharge, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Deepender Hooda have also taken up the issue and stated that the situation was critical and wanted resolution of the issue quickly.

The central government's unilateral decision to alter the army selection process without consultation raises transparency concerns. Agniveers, under the Agnipath Scheme, face restrictions on essential services, creating disparities among soldiers. Haryana grapples with corruption, unemployment, and rising crime, intensifying the urgency of addressing Agnipath Scheme concerns. Distress among youth, including farmers and aspiring armed forces candidates, is underscored, necessitating immediate action. The demand for the appointment of 1.5 lakh selected candidates and a plea for the government to reconsider the Agnipath Scheme is voiced.

Mallikarjun Kharge's letter, supported by Rahul Gandhi, and the press conference by Sachin Pilot and Deepender Hooda underscore a multifaceted crisis caused by the Agnipath Scheme. The urgent call for justice resonates in political corridors and in the hearts of aspiring youth whose dreams are at stake.

The President is implored to ensure a fair resolution, upholding transparency, equity, and accountability in the armed forces recruitment process.