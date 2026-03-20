‘Humans First – AI Forward Forum’ summit calls for responsible, human-centric AI

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) successfully hosted the ‘Humans First – AI Forward Forum’ Summit at Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru, bringing together leading voices from industry, academia, government, and the startup ecosystem to chart a human-centric roadmap for Karnataka’s AI-driven future. With the theme “Human First, AI Forward – Building Karnataka’s Human-Centric Skills Blueprint,” the summit emphasised the growing need to harmonise technology with ethical, inclusive, and future-ready workforce development.

Delivering the welcome and theme address, Amitabh Ray, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Technology and Innovation, highlighted that the future of work will be shaped by collaboration between humans and AI. He noted that while automation may affect certain repetitive roles, a human-first approach ensures job creation outpaces job displacement, driving both productivity and economic resilience.

In a compelling Special Address, Anuj Vaid, Vice President, Kyndryl India, underscored Kyndryl’s commitment to embedding inclusion, diversity, and equity across its business operations. He urged organisations to prioritise utility over hype when adopting AI technologies and emphasised that diverse and inclusive teams deliver superior innovation and client outcomes.

This was followed by a keynote by Dr Chenraj Roychand, President, Jain University, who spoke about the urgent need to cultivate India’s next generation of adaptable, multi-skilled, and ethically grounded talent.

He stressed that human capital development must evolve rapidly to meet the demands of an AI-accelerated economy.

Addressing the gathering as Guest of Honour, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, ISS, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, highlighted the state’s leadership in digital innovation and the importance of aligning AI advancements with inclusive growth and societal impact.

A key milestone of the summit was the launch of the ICC Karnataka IT Committee and the unveiling of the Knowledge Report titled “Humans & AI: The Journey Together.” The report outlines opportunities, challenges, and strategies for adopting responsible, people-centered AI across sectors. Subash Venkitaraman, Chair of ICC Karnataka State Chapter Expert Committee on Technology and Innovation and CFO, Kyndryl India, summarised the inaugural session and delivered the Vote of Thanks, reinforcing ICC’s commitment to shaping Karnataka’s next-generation skills landscape.

The summit featured two high-energy panel discussions. “Industry, Academia & Arts – Reimagining Future Skills” explored the convergence of human creativity and technology, the evolution of academic curricula, employability challenges, and the formulation of the Karnataka Human First Skills Charter.

“GCCs – New Business Outcomes & Technology Paradigm” examined how Global Capability Centers are transforming business models, driving digital innovation, and adopting human-centric AI practices.

A third panel, “Startups: The New Horizons,” brought together emerging founders to discuss funding, talent, market disruption, and leadership in a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial landscape. In his closing remarks, Amitabh Ray reaffirmed ICC’s dedication to enabling a future where humans and AI advance together, ensuring sustainable growth for Karnataka and the nation.