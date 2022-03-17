Hundreds turn up for Srikanteshwara Swamy car festival 

Mysuru: The 'DoddaJathre' of Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district was held with pomp and gaiety here on Wednesday.

The rituals were held in accordance with the government's Covid guidelines.

Better known as Kashi of South India, Nanjangud wore a festive look as the jathre was held after a gap of nearly two years. The rituals began as early as 3.30 am.

RajamathaPramodadevi Wadiyar inaugurated the 'panchamaharathotsava.'

Thousands of devotees joined the proceedings even as the chariot carrying the idol of Lord Shiva drew all the attention. Later, chariots carrying the idols of Goddess Parvathi and Lord Ganapathi moved in tandem.

The chief priest of the temple Nagachandra Dikshit led the puja proceedings.

Expecting a mammoth crowd, the Mysuru district administration has made elaborate arrangements for food and drinking water supply and beefed up security.

'DoddaJathre' will culminate with the ppotsava on March 18 in Kapila River.