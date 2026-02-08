Hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 2.97 crore seized at B’luru airport

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on international drug smuggling, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have seized hydroponic cannabis worth an estimated Rs 2.97 crore. The contraband was being illegally smuggled into India from abroad. Three passengers have been taken into custody in connection with two separate cases, officials said.

The operation was carried out after Customs and Immigration authorities received specific intelligence inputs regarding possible drug trafficking through international flights arriving in Bengaluru. Acting on the information, officials intensified surveillance and screening of suspicious passengers and their baggage.

During routine inspection, luggage belonging to three passengers who had arrived from Phuket in Thailand and Malaysia was thoroughly checked. On detailed examination, officials discovered packets of hydroponic cannabis cleverly concealed inside their bags. A total of 8.5 kilograms of the banned narcotic substance was recovered.

According to Customs sources, the seized hydroponic cannabis is of very high quality and has a significant demand in the illegal drug market. The total value of the recovered contraband has been estimated at around Rs 2.97 crore in the international market.

“All the seized material was hidden in a sophisticated manner to avoid detection. However, our officers were alert and managed to uncover the illegal consignment,” a senior Customs official said.

The three accused passengers were immediately detained and questioned. Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the drugs were intended to be delivered to local contacts in Bengaluru and other cities. Investigators suspect the involvement of a larger international drug trafficking network.

Customs authorities have registered cases against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the drugs, the financiers behind the operation, and the intended recipients in India.

Officials are also examining whether the accused were acting as carriers for an organized racket and whether similar consignments have been smuggled earlier using the same route. The seizure once again highlights the growing attempts by international smugglers to use Indian airports as transit points for narcotics trafficking. Customs officials have stated that surveillance at Bengaluru airport has been further tightened to prevent such illegal activities in the future.