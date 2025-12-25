I want to remain a party worker, not chase positions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he values being a party worker more than holding power or positions, asserting that his commitment to the Congress party remains unwavering.

“More than authority or office, I want to remain a party worker. That is permanent for me. I have been a party worker since 1980 and have worked for the party continuously for the last 45 years,” Shivakumar said while addressing the media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi.

Responding to a question on whether he wishes to continue as Deputy Chief Minister for the full five-year term, Shivakumar made it clear that individual ambitions are secondary to collective responsibility.

When asked about reports of a power-sharing agreement involving a rotational chief ministership of two-and-a-half years, he said, “I cannot disclose what discussions took place between us. We came together and formed the government as a team. Every party worker toiled hard for this victory. We are indebted to the people of Karnataka who gave us a clear mandate, and we are committed to keeping the promises we made to them.”

He emphasised that the party high command has given the state leadership full freedom. “This government is working as a team. It is not just about Siddaramaiah or D.K. Shivakumar. All MLAs and party workers have made sacrifices to bring the party to power,” he said.

Dismissing speculation about a change in the state government around Sankranti, Shivakumar said such discussions exist only in media reports. “There is no such discussion within the party or the government,” he clarified.

On questions related to political gatherings and informal meetings, he said interactions between the Chief Minister, ministers, officials, industrialists, and citizens happen regularly and should not be read into unnecessarily.

Asked whether he would be meeting Congress high command leaders during his current visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said, “I am not meeting the party high command on this trip. Rahul Gandhi returned only yesterday, and I do not want to trouble him.”

Responding to questions about preparations for an AHINDA convention in Mysuru and whether it was meant as a show of strength, he said, “I wish them all the best.” On discussions regarding Priyanka Gandhi’s political future, Shivakumar said he was unaware of such deliberations. “Our AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi, are leading the party. We will all abide by the decisions they take. Party discipline is paramount. Rahul Gandhi has energised the nation through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and has taken leadership in difficult times. Making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister is Priyanka Gandhi’s goal, and she is working towards it,” he said.

When asked about cabinet expansion, Shivakumar said the Chief Minister was the appropriate authority to answer that question.

Reacting to BJP allegations that law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated citing incidents of crimes against women, Shivakumar countered the claims, stating, “Should I list similar cases from BJP-ruled states? Karnataka is one of the safest states in the country, with efficient administration and a strong law-and-order system.”