IED detected, defused in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: The security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday in J&K's Rajouri district.

"Security forces today detected an IED which was planted by militants on Rajouri Gurdas road.

"The IED was taken to a safer location and then destroyed," said the police.

The police had received intelligence inputs regarding a terror activity. "A credible input was received that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road.

"Teams from the army and police launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area in the early morning hours today.

"A suspicious object was found lying alongside the road which turned out to be an IED. Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs.

"Through a controlled explosion the IED was destroyed", police said.