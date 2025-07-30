  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

IIM Bangalore to host entrepreneurship summit Venix 2025

IIM Bangalore to host entrepreneurship summit Venix 2025
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be hosting Venix 2025, its new flagship international business and...

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be hosting Venix 2025, its new flagship international business and entrepreneurship summit, from August 1 to 3. Venix is created by merging two of IIMB’s renowned fests, Vista and Eximius, said a press release issued by IIMB.

In its inaugural year, Venix will feature a line up of speakers that includes luminaries such as Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, K V S Manian, MD & CEO of Federal Bank, Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director Sales at Google India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick