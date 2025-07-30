Live
IIM Bangalore to host entrepreneurship summit Venix 2025
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be hosting Venix 2025, its new flagship international business and entrepreneurship summit, from August 1 to 3. Venix is created by merging two of IIMB’s renowned fests, Vista and Eximius, said a press release issued by IIMB.
In its inaugural year, Venix will feature a line up of speakers that includes luminaries such as Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, K V S Manian, MD & CEO of Federal Bank, Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director Sales at Google India.
