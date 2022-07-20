IISc establishes viral genome sequencing lab to track Covid-19 variants

Bengaluru: At the Centre for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR), the Indian Institute of Science has established a Viral Genome Sequencing Lab. The facility will focus on SARS-CoV-2 virus research, including continuous surveillance and tracking of virus mutations and variants, according to the Bengaluru-based IISc. IISc's CIDR has been actively cooperating with the State and Central governments for more than a year to provide Covid-19 RT-PCR diagnostic services and undertake research concerning the SARS-COV-2 virus, according to the institute.

According to an IISc release, the new viral genome sequencing facility will be an essential addition to the CIDR and will improve the ongoing efforts to better understand SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution and its impact on our health. The lab was developed thanks to funding from CryptoRelief, which funded the extension of IISc's existing Viral BSL3 laboratory.

On Sunday, a team of CryptoRelief core volunteers inaugurated the expanded lab in the presence of IISc Deans and academic members. "The enlarged Viral BSL3 laboratory will facilitate research on virulence and cross-reactive immunity of SARS-CoV-2 mutants and variants of concern in cell culture and animal models," as per IISc.

"The Viral Genome Sequencing Lab will contribute not just to addressing the threat that Covid-19 poses, but will also guarantee that we are equipped to face future health emergencies," said IISc Director Professor Govindan Rangarajan.

"The SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved over time," said a member of the CryptoRelief core volunteer team. It is critical to understand the novel variants that are emerging and if the available vaccines can tackle these variants.

We hope to take a move in that direction with this assistance." CryptoRelief is a community-run charity that is raising funds to assist India in combating the Covid-19 epidemic and preparing for future outbreaks.