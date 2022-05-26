IKEA all set to open its flagship store in Bengaluru next month

Bengaluru: The State capital is all set to get its IKEA store in Nagasandra in June. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this at the World Economic Forum Meet in Davos on Wednesday.

During a meeting, CEO of Ingka Group (IKEA), Jesper Brodin discussed the launch of the IKEA store in Bengaluru.

"I am pleased to announce that IKEA will be opening their flagship store in Nagasandra in June 2022. We are also in talks with the organisation to encourage local manufacturing, thus boosting employment and economic growth," Bommai tweeted on Wednesday.

The India head office of IKEA is located in Bengaluru and issues related to extensive use of bamboo and other locally available raw materials in making of furniture came up for a discussion during the meeting.

Ministers MurugeshNirani and CN Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary in the Departmnet of Industries EV Raman Reddy, Chief Minister's Procncipal Secretary N Manjunath and Commissioner in the Department of Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present at the meeting.

The store in Nagasandra will be the third in India as it already has stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai.