Ilaiyaraaja gifts Rs 4-crore diamond crown to Kollur Mookambika

Udupi: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja reaffirmed his lifelong devotion to Goddess Mookambika by donating a diamond-studded crown worth about ₹4 crore to the Kollur temple in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old maestro, often called “Isaignani” in Tamil Nadu, has been a regular visitor to the temple, where he marks special occasions such as his birthday. He had previously gifted a diamond-studded hand ornament to the deity in 2006.

This time, in addition to the diamond crown for Goddess Mookambika, he presented a silver crown with embedded diamonds to Lord Veerabhadra and a silver sword. The offerings were carried in a traditional procession to the temple before being formally dedicated during rituals performed by the priests.

The temple administration honoured Ilaiyaraaja, who was accompanied by his son Karthik and grandson Yatheesh. Overcome with emotion, the composer said, “Nothing belongs to me. All of this is only through the grace of Goddess Mookambika.”

Temple committee president Babu Shetty said Ilaiyaraaja’s devotion is longstanding and personal. “He comes like any ordinary devotee, without fanfare. His faith in the goddess is profound,” he said.

Beyond his music, Ilaiyaraaja has also been recognised for his social contributions. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, he donated one month’s salary and concert earnings to the National Defence Fund, saluting the courage of the armed forces.