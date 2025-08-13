Illegal layouts will be demolished, warns Urban Development Minister

Bengaluru: The government has taken a firm stance against illegal settlements cropping up in ur-ban areas across the state. Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh issued a stern warning that unauthorised colonies and illegal constructions will be swiftly and deci-sively demolished. He emphasised that officials and staff members who fail to take ap-propriate action against such settlements will face strict disciplinary measures, includ-ing fines, suspension, or even dismissal from service.

The minister’s remarks came during a Legislative Council session, responding to a query raised by member C.N. Manjegowda under Rule 330 regarding the proliferation of illegal settlements. Minister Suresh clarified that any colony or housing development constructed without obtaining the necessary design approvals and permissions is deemed illegal under Karnataka law. These unauthorized settlements will be barred from property registration, meaning residents cannot obtain legal ownership docu-ments or ‘pattas’ for their houses. Moreover, the government will not grant building permits for further construction in these areas.

To strengthen enforcement, the government is empowering authorities under Section 17(4) of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1960. This provision gives offi-cials sweeping powers to issue notices to stop illegal construction activities and take action against violators. Those officials who neglect to perform their duties in prevent-ing unauthorized developments will themselves be penalized, ensuring accountability at every level of governance.

Addressing long-term housing concerns, Minister Suresh also outlined plans to allo-cate land in urban areas by reserving 50 per cent for landowners and 50 per cent for housing development, aiming to provide legal and planned accommodation for resi-dents currently living in illegal settlements.

Additionally, the government is considering issuing electronic property titles (e-pattas), following the Bengaluru model.

Consultations with the law department are underway to finalize this initiative, which is expected to streamline land record management and provide secure ownership rights to residents. This comprehensive approach reflects the state’s commitment to sustainable urban development and legal housing solutions.