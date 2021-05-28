In May, The Number Of Covid Deaths In Karnataka Was Nearly Equivalent To The Entire Year Of 2020

In just a period of mere 26 days in May, the state of Karnataka reported almost as many deaths as it reported in the entire year of 2020. With this, the daily average of Karnataka has surpassed to reach a threatening number of 444 cases.

From the starting of the month to the 26th of May 2021, the total number of deaths has mounted to 11,400 while the total number of deaths during the entire first wave of the virus between March and December last year was reported to be 12,090. Looking at the current spike in deaths, Karnataka is projected to cross 12,000 deaths within the next two days even if the daily average shows a downslope.

Two reasons have primarily been held accountable for the increasing death rate of the state. Firstly the critical patients generally die in the second week of the infection and since the state saw its peak in mid-May, the death rates of those infected still remain high. And secondly, the state has also been counting the backlogged data of the past few days for Bengaluru.

This indicates that a number of deaths reported in the last week were actually from the prior month. As a result, some of the fatalities that happened in May might not have been recorded in official records, implying that daily fatality figures may continue to rise for the next few days.

Till May 26, there have been 26,929 deaths in the state since the pandemic began, including 12,148 in Bengaluru. Between May 1 to May 26, the state holds 11,406 fatalities, which is 285% higher than the deaths recorded in the month of April, as it witnessed 2,956 deaths.

So far, Bengaluru accounts for 45% of the fatalities whereas Mysusru and Ballari reported 6% and 5% respectively.