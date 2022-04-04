Increased airport connectivity to international destinations from BIAL

Bengaluru: There are now 25 international flights flying every day through Kempegowda International Airport. This has resulted in the resumption of 90 percent of flights now compared to pre-Covid. With the onset of international flights, congestion on the Bangalore airport route is also on the rise. Currently, Bangalore International Airport is connected to 21 destinations in 17 countries, with 24 airlines operating. Many new routes will be connected by the end of this year.



As passenger numbers continue to increase, more and more facilities are being planned. Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport (BIL), said, "The state-of-the-art automation technology is being implemented at various entry points and checkpoints."

Increase in domestic as well as passenger numbers. Bangalore Airport has emerged as the largest connectivity network in South India. He said 74 destinations in the country are connected from here. In the Wings India -2022 program, Bangalore Airport recently announced that it has been awarded the best airport number and aviation innovation.